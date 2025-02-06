Giggle launches in Romania, offering flexible work solutions

Giggle, a digital platform designed to streamline temporary employment, has officially launched in Romania, aiming to revolutionise the way companies and workers collaborate on short-term tasks.

The platform provides businesses with on-demand staffing solutions, reducing recruitment time and employee costs while offering day laborers greater work opportunities and income diversification, enhancing their financial independence, the company said.

Following its success in Hungary, where over 70,000 day labor jobs have been filled via the platform, Giggle has rapidly gained traction in Romania.

In just two months, the platform has attracted 7,000 workers and partnered with 40 employers in the local market, positioning itself as an efficient solution for current challenges.

(Photo source: the company)