Politics

Author of RO Resilience Plan says 4 of 21 milestones for end-2021 are at risk

11 January 2022
Of the 21 milestones and targets in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that the Government had to meet by 31 December, 13 were observed, according to Cristian Ghinea, former minister of Investment and European Projects and the main author of the PNRR.

He and MEP Dragoş Pîslaru have launched a platform (MonitorPnrr.eu) through which they plan to follow the implementation of the objectives assumed by Romania under PNRR.

"Of the 21 milestones and targets that the Government had to meet by December 31, 13 were met. We must say that four of the milestones and targets were not missed because of the Romanian Government. These are the four milestones that refer to the financial instruments, to those EUR 1.25 bln that must enter the Romanian economy immediately. The Government said there were disagreements between the European Commission and the European Investment Bank over the application of environmental criteria. In this case, the Government is right; these four milestones are delayed, not because of Romania, but because of this misunderstanding that affects both Italy and Greece. We are not the only country in this situation," said Cristian Ghinea at a conference, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

On the downside, two milestones/targets are delayed or at risk of exceeding the deadline (orange code) and two are locked.

The measures proposed/adopted by the Government are not adequate or sufficient or do not comply with the requirements of the PNRR, MonitorPnrr.eu reads.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

