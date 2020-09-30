Former Romanian mayor jailed for bribery, sentenced to prison in another corruption case

Iasi Court sentenced Gheorghe Nichita, the former mayor of Iasi - the biggest city in northeastern Romania, to five years and two months in prison. The sentence is not final, however, according to Mediafax.

About two months ago, Nichita was given a final five-year jail sentence for bribery and was imprisoned in the Iasi Penitentiary.

In this second case, Nichita is accused of having used local Police employees to supervise his former mistress. Anticorruption prosecutors accused him of incitement to use in any way, directly or indirectly, information that was not meant for publicity, incitement to illegal access to a computer system, incitement to illegal operations with computer devices or programs, and incitement to abuse of office. Moreover, the magistrates forbade him to hold the position of mayor.

Liviu Hliboceanu, the former head of the local Police, was also sentenced to prison in the same case.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)