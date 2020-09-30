Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Justice

Former Romanian mayor jailed for bribery, sentenced to prison in another corruption case

30 September 2020
Iasi Court sentenced Gheorghe Nichita, the former mayor of Iasi - the biggest city in northeastern Romania, to five years and two months in prison. The sentence is not final, however, according to Mediafax.

About two months ago, Nichita was given a final five-year jail sentence for bribery and was imprisoned in the Iasi Penitentiary.

In this second case, Nichita is accused of having used local Police employees to supervise his former mistress. Anticorruption prosecutors accused him of incitement to use in any way, directly or indirectly, information that was not meant for publicity, incitement to illegal access to a computer system, incitement to illegal operations with computer devices or programs, and incitement to abuse of office. Moreover, the magistrates forbade him to hold the position of mayor. 

Liviu Hliboceanu, the former head of the local Police, was also sentenced to prison in the same case. 

