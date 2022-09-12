People

 

 

Romanian wrestler Gheorghe Berceanu inducted posthumously into the UWW Hall of Fame

12 September 2022
Former Olympic and world champion Gheorghe Berceanu, who passed away on August 30 this year, was posthumously inducted into the United World Wrestling (UWW) Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was held in Belgrade, and the prize and membership diploma were received by Răzvan Pîrcălabu, president of the Romanian Wrestling Federation, News.ro reported.

Gheorghe Berceanu was one of Romania’s top Greco-Roman wrestlers, winning both Olympic and world golds. He reached the top of the Olympic podium in Munich in 1972 in the 48 kg category, and then took silver in Montreal in 1976. In addition, he won the world title in 1969 and 1970 and was European champion three times.

After retiring from competitive activity, Berceanu worked as a coach at the Steaua Bucharest club.

Also in Belgrade, the Romanian Wrestling Federation president Răzvan Pîrcălabu was elected a member of the Executive Bureau of the UWW. He obtained 79 votes at the UWW Congress and will represent Romania on the board for the next six years, according to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee.

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman)

