Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 08:35
Business
Romanian private railway operator GFR close to entering Greek market
09 April 2020
Romanian private railway operator Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR), controlled by local businessman Gruia Stoica, is close to entering the Greek market according to Greek daily Naftemporiki, quoted by G4Media.ro.

According to the source, GFR has received authorization to operate in Greece from the Railway Regulatory Authority, but still awaits the approval from the European Railway Agency (ERA), also needed for entering the markets of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

GFR has submitted to the Greek and European competent bodies a request to use two locomotives that are not up to date and need special permission.

The company is also in the process of renting an electric locomotive from the Greek company GAIA OSE, the two companies currently holding negotiations.

(Photo: Pixabay)

