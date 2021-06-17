Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 08:14
Business

Biggest Romanian independent power trader asks for insolvency

17 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest independent energy supplier (and trader), Getica 95, filed for insolvency accusing "acute" cash flow problems and asking for protection under the procedure, Economica.net reported.

"We are simply in an acute lack of liquidity, and we demand the protection of the state," stated Viorel Tudose, the company's owner.

According to Tudose, the situation is not so difficult such as to force the company to terminate supply contracts, but the withdrawal of the financiers, on top of the deteriorating collection rate, forced the company to resort to insolvency protection, he explained.

He did not elaborate about the "financiers" withdrawing their credit lines, a key issue in the context of the market regulator officials commenting about the risky policies of the energy suppliers that failed to contract in advance, taking short positions that might cost them as the prices on the spot market are surging.

Another point of interest is whether the other major independent power supplier, Tinmar, is doing better than Getica 95.

The two suppliers, Getica and Tinmar, are the sole independent players on a market dominated by (most of them privatised) incumbent players that are de facto vertically integrated (despite all the formal unbundling procedures they were subject to) and enjoy robust financial support from parent groups.

Getica 95 is the biggest independent electricity supplier (9.9% market share in January, second only to Electrica Furnizare) and the biggest supplier on the free market (12.15% market share in January).

Getica 95 won tenders organised by big public institutions and state-owned companies, such as Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway network. 

(Photo: Madamlead/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 08:14
Business

Biggest Romanian independent power trader asks for insolvency

17 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest independent energy supplier (and trader), Getica 95, filed for insolvency accusing "acute" cash flow problems and asking for protection under the procedure, Economica.net reported.

"We are simply in an acute lack of liquidity, and we demand the protection of the state," stated Viorel Tudose, the company's owner.

According to Tudose, the situation is not so difficult such as to force the company to terminate supply contracts, but the withdrawal of the financiers, on top of the deteriorating collection rate, forced the company to resort to insolvency protection, he explained.

He did not elaborate about the "financiers" withdrawing their credit lines, a key issue in the context of the market regulator officials commenting about the risky policies of the energy suppliers that failed to contract in advance, taking short positions that might cost them as the prices on the spot market are surging.

Another point of interest is whether the other major independent power supplier, Tinmar, is doing better than Getica 95.

The two suppliers, Getica and Tinmar, are the sole independent players on a market dominated by (most of them privatised) incumbent players that are de facto vertically integrated (despite all the formal unbundling procedures they were subject to) and enjoy robust financial support from parent groups.

Getica 95 is the biggest independent electricity supplier (9.9% market share in January, second only to Electrica Furnizare) and the biggest supplier on the free market (12.15% market share in January).

Getica 95 won tenders organised by big public institutions and state-owned companies, such as Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway network. 

(Photo: Madamlead/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars