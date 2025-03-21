German citizen declared undesirable in Romania for terrorism-related activities

On Friday, March 21, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered the declaration of a German national as an undesirable person in Romania for a period of 10 years, following a request from the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). The individual is known to be a supporter of terrorist organizations active in the Middle East, consistently promoting terrorist ideologies both online and within his social circle, according to the official statement from the SRI.

The German citizen, identified as L.F.A., moved to Romania in 2024 to pursue university studies, but caught the attention of the SRI towards the end of that year due to his involvement in activities that, under anti-terrorism laws, pose risks to national security. He was found to have repeatedly accessed, stored, and disseminated violent terrorist propaganda materials, including videos and images of attacks, armed fighters, and terrorist group symbols.

“Additionally, L.F.A. exhibited behaviors, attitudes, and opinions typical of individuals undergoing radicalization, with reasonable suspicion that, under the influence of a triggering event or factor, he could transition to an operational stage in Romania,” SRI said.

In light of these findings, SRI said it took action to prevent potential threats to national security stemming from the presence and activities of foreign nationals in Romania.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)