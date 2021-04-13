Business Insider Deutschland: Journalist describes the experience of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Romania

In an article published by Business Insider Deutschland, journalist Marta Orosz describes her experience of getting the vaccine against Covid-19 in Romania.

As EU citizens who hold multiple citizenship can also get vaccinated abroad, she flew to Romania where she could find a vaccination appointment easily.

Romania started the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 at the end of last year, on December 27. The first phase targeted healthcare professionals, and the second vulnerable groups and people working in essential areas. Since March 15, the third phase opened and the general public can register on vaccination waiting lists or book a vaccination appointment if places are available. The national vaccination platform prioritizes people from vulnerable groups: those over 65 or with chronic illnesses.

After calculating the time it would take until her turn came to get vaccinated in Germany, the journalist booked an appointment at a center in Romania, using the national vaccination platform. She registered to receive the vaccine in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, where three vaccination centers had available appointments.

The author notes that the vaccination process is made simpler by the fact that people can register to get vaccinated in a place of their choice, regardless of where they live, and that way appointments are offered.

The full article is available here.

(Photo: Siam Pukkato/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]