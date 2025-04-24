Romania's far-right leader George Simion accused of buying lobby services in the US

The leader of the Romanian far-right party AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), George Simion, has reportedly cleared the signing of a USD 1.5 million contract with BGD Legal & Consulting to buy lobby services in the US aimed at resulting in interviews and meetings with American officials, according to G4media.ro, which published a contract – not signed by representatives of the Romanian party.

AUR denied that its representatives had signed such a contract.

The contract published by G4media.ro was signed on April 18 by Daniel Delnero on behalf of BGD Legal & Consulting and provides lobbying services to be provided during the month of April.

"There is no contract signed by AUR with the company you refer to. It is misinformation. We have not signed any contract, nor have we given any money to an entity in the United States or any other country, as you described in the article. Our expenses are transparent and do not amount to the amount you display by any means," AUR said in a statement for G4media.ro.

