George Enescu Festival 2023: Over 4,000 tickets sold in 25 minutes, nine concerts sold out

The 2023 edition of the George Enescu International Festival, the largest classical music event in Romania, has recorded record ticket sales. Over 1,400 tickets were sold in just 10 minutes and 4,433 in the first 25 minutes, the organizers said. Moreover, nine concerts, such as those of Collegium Vocale Gent or Turkish pianist Fazil Say, are already sold out.

In total, 19,302 tickets had been sold by the time this report was published on February 27.

Tickets for this year's George Enescu Festival started selling on February 1. Classical music fans can still purchase tickets online at Eventim.ro.

The 26th edition of the famous festival takes place between August 27 and September 24 under the slogan Generosity through Music. The 2023 edition promises to be one of the greatest so far, with more than 3,500 guest artists, over 150 soloists and 40 conductors, 41 orchestras from 16 countries and no less than 9 Romanian orchestras attending the event. It will be a great marathon with three to four concerts a day.

A premiere at the 26th edition of the festival is the series of educational concerts dedicated to children, made in partnership with the Odeon Theatre. Meanwhile, nine Romanian orchestras will reunite within a new series of concerts: the Season of Romanian Orchestras. And, of course, George Enescu's music will be present in the 2023 edition in international interpretations.

The program of the George Enescu Festival is available here.

