Central RO: Photography project receives European Citizen's Prize

Photography project Geofolk, launched by Dávid Botond, was the Romanian recipient of this year's European Citizen's Prize.

Geofolk, launched nine years ago in Odorheiu Secuiesc, covers a collection of photos of traditional clothing from all over Europe.

Botond told Agerpres that the project started in 2013, when he took part in a folk dance festival in Sarajevo. An exhibition titled Transilvania, o femeie minunată (Transylvania, a wonderful woman), showcased in cities such as Brussels, Budapest, Helsinki, Tallinn, London, or Manchester, followed two years later. Afterwards, the project started to take shape, and Botond began taking photos of traditional dress items.

Every year, the European Parliament awards the European Citizen's Prize for exceptional achievements in promoting better mutual understanding and closer integration between citizens of the member states or facilitating cross-border or transnational cooperation within the European Union; cross-border or transnational cultural cooperation contributing to the strengthening of a European spirit; or to projects giving concrete expression to the values enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

The winners of this year's European Citizen's Prize are listed here.

Dávid Botond will receive the prize in November, at a ceremony held in Brussels.

(Photo: Paulgrecaud | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com