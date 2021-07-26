Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 12:42
Culture

Central RO: Photography project receives European Citizen's Prize

26 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Photography project Geofolk, launched by Dávid Botond, was the Romanian recipient of this year's European Citizen's Prize.

Geofolk, launched nine years ago in Odorheiu Secuiesc, covers a collection of photos of traditional clothing from all over Europe. 

Botond told Agerpres that the project started in 2013, when he took part in a folk dance festival in Sarajevo. An exhibition titled Transilvania, o femeie minunată (Transylvania, a wonderful woman), showcased in cities such as Brussels, Budapest, Helsinki, Tallinn, London, or Manchester, followed two years later. Afterwards, the project started to take shape, and Botond began taking photos of traditional dress items.

Every year, the European Parliament awards the European Citizen's Prize for exceptional achievements in promoting better mutual understanding and closer integration between citizens of the member states or facilitating cross-border or transnational cooperation within the European Union; cross-border or transnational cultural cooperation contributing to the strengthening of a European spirit; or to projects giving concrete expression to the values enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

The winners of this year's European Citizen's Prize are listed here.

Dávid Botond will receive the prize in November, at a ceremony held in Brussels.

(Photo:  Paulgrecaud | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 12:42
Culture

Central RO: Photography project receives European Citizen's Prize

26 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Photography project Geofolk, launched by Dávid Botond, was the Romanian recipient of this year's European Citizen's Prize.

Geofolk, launched nine years ago in Odorheiu Secuiesc, covers a collection of photos of traditional clothing from all over Europe. 

Botond told Agerpres that the project started in 2013, when he took part in a folk dance festival in Sarajevo. An exhibition titled Transilvania, o femeie minunată (Transylvania, a wonderful woman), showcased in cities such as Brussels, Budapest, Helsinki, Tallinn, London, or Manchester, followed two years later. Afterwards, the project started to take shape, and Botond began taking photos of traditional dress items.

Every year, the European Parliament awards the European Citizen's Prize for exceptional achievements in promoting better mutual understanding and closer integration between citizens of the member states or facilitating cross-border or transnational cooperation within the European Union; cross-border or transnational cultural cooperation contributing to the strengthening of a European spirit; or to projects giving concrete expression to the values enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

The winners of this year's European Citizen's Prize are listed here.

Dávid Botond will receive the prize in November, at a ceremony held in Brussels.

(Photo:  Paulgrecaud | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
19 July 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Five Instagrammable cities to visit this summer
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline