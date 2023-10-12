Business

Italian industrial group increases expanded polystyrene capacity in Romania

12 October 2023

General Membrane, one of the largest Romanian producers of bituminous membranes for the construction industry, liquid waterproofing products and expanded polystyrene, borrowed EUR 2.6 million from ING to finance the construction of a new production hall dedicated to expanded polystyrene and for installing a photovoltaic system, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Italian group General Membrane has been active in the Romanian market for over 17 years, having several production lines in Buzău County. In 2022, it recorded a RON 108 million (EUR 22 million) turnover.

The commercial activity is carried out through its own distribution network in ​​Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria and through DIY stores.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitry Markov/Dreamstime.com)

