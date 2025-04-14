GELD Capital and REPACO to open three retail parks in Romania in 2025 under EUR 20 mln investment

GELD Capital Management and its subsidiary REPACO Capital are expanding their footprint in Romania’s retail real estate market with three new retail parks set to open in 2025 in Curtea de Argeș, Breaza, and Brașov. The total investment for these developments exceeds EUR 20 million, as the companies target smaller urban centers with high demand for modern shopping infrastructure.

The Curtea de Argeș Retail Park, scheduled to open on April 17, will offer 6,100 square meters of leasable space and host tenants such as Pepco, Sinsay, CCC, Hesburger, and Worldbox. Located about 15 km from the future Bucharest-Sibiu highway, the site is expected to benefit from increased traffic once the highway becomes operational.

In Breaza, construction is underway on a 3,100-square-meter retail park, with Lidl as the anchor tenant - marking the first collaboration between the two companies. The space is fully leased, with other retailers, including Pepco and Sinsay, set to open stores there.

The third project, Bartolomeu Retail Park in Brașov, is in the final stages of permitting and will provide 5,500 square meters of leasable space. About 85% of the space is already leased to fashion, sports, and wellness brands.

Together, the three projects will serve an estimated 300,000 residents in surrounding areas and are expected to generate around 300 new jobs.

The Curtea de Argeș Retail Park (Argeș county) and Breaza Retail Park (Prahova county) projects are being developed by GELD Capital Management, while the Bartolomeu Retail Park project (in the city of Brașov) is being carried out by REPACO Capital. Development, investment, and management consulting for these projects is provided by CEE Estate.

The developers are also planning a new retail park in Reghin in 2026, with total projected investments for 2025–2027 approaching EUR 50 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)