Energy

Gazprom’s NIS Serbia announces sale of Romanian fuel distribution chain

03 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian 19-station fuel distribution chain indirectly owned by Serbia's NIS, which is in turn controlled by Russian group Gazprom, has been sold, according to a NIS financial report cited by Economica.net. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed, but Gazprom has recently reached an agreement to sell NIS to Hungarian group MOL.

"During the second quarter of 2026, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the Group's entire stake in NIS Petrol Romania, and the Group entered into a share purchase agreement with the buyer," according to data from the financial report for the second quarter of 2026 of NIS.

The oil company NIS is targeted by US sanctions because of its Russian shareholders. Two Russian companies, Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, own 44.9% and 11.3% of NIS shares respectively, but they must sell their stakes.

NIS Petrol now operates a network of 19 gas stations in Romania, under the Gazprom brand, most of which are located in the Transylvania area, a figure that has remained unchanged for several years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Gazprom’s NIS Serbia announces sale of Romanian fuel distribution chain

03 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian 19-station fuel distribution chain indirectly owned by Serbia's NIS, which is in turn controlled by Russian group Gazprom, has been sold, according to a NIS financial report cited by Economica.net. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed, but Gazprom has recently reached an agreement to sell NIS to Hungarian group MOL.

"During the second quarter of 2026, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the Group's entire stake in NIS Petrol Romania, and the Group entered into a share purchase agreement with the buyer," according to data from the financial report for the second quarter of 2026 of NIS.

The oil company NIS is targeted by US sanctions because of its Russian shareholders. Two Russian companies, Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, own 44.9% and 11.3% of NIS shares respectively, but they must sell their stakes.

NIS Petrol now operates a network of 19 gas stations in Romania, under the Gazprom brand, most of which are located in the Transylvania area, a figure that has remained unchanged for several years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 August 2026
Transport
Investment fund BoldMind, Pall-Ex Romania management team acquire company in deal exceeding EUR 25 million
03 August 2026
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica imports electricity from Ukraine as low Danube levels disrupt nuclear output
03 August 2026
Events
Romanian pianist Alexandra Dăriescu makes BBC Proms debut this week
03 August 2026
Macro
Romania avoids downgrade from Fitch after appeal
03 August 2026
Energy
Romania seeks to divert Danube water to keep Cernavoda nuclear power plant online
03 August 2026
Sports
Romania tops medal table at European Rowing Championships with six golds
03 August 2026
Environment
Update: Extreme heat grips Romania, red alert issued for three western counties
31 July 2026
Startup
Nscale to acquire Romanian co-founded AI startup Anyscale in reportedly USD 1.65 billion deal