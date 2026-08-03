Gazprom’s NIS Serbia announces sale of Romanian fuel distribution chain

The Romanian 19-station fuel distribution chain indirectly owned by Serbia's NIS, which is in turn controlled by Russian group Gazprom, has been sold, according to a NIS financial report cited by Economica.net. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed, but Gazprom has recently reached an agreement to sell NIS to Hungarian group MOL.

"During the second quarter of 2026, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the Group's entire stake in NIS Petrol Romania, and the Group entered into a share purchase agreement with the buyer," according to data from the financial report for the second quarter of 2026 of NIS.

The oil company NIS is targeted by US sanctions because of its Russian shareholders. Two Russian companies, Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, own 44.9% and 11.3% of NIS shares respectively, but they must sell their stakes.

NIS Petrol now operates a network of 19 gas stations in Romania, under the Gazprom brand, most of which are located in the Transylvania area, a figure that has remained unchanged for several years.

iulian@romania-insider.com