Romanian Air Force evacuates Palestinian patients from Gaza for medical treatment

Romania carried out a medical evacuation mission to assist Palestinian civilians from the Gaza Strip, continuing its humanitarian support amid the ongoing crisis. A C-27J Spartan aircraft operated by the Romanian Air Force transported 12 severely ill Palestinian patients, along with 21 accompanying family members, to Romania for medical care.

The aircraft departed from Otopeni Airport around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, heading to Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport in Israel, where it landed at approximately 3:30 p.m. After boarding the patients and completing medical evaluations, the plane took off from Israel at 8:00 p.m. and returned to Romania, landing at the 90th Air Transport Base in Otopeni at 1:30 a.m.

According to the Romanian Department for Emergency Situations, throughout the flight, the patients received constant medical attention from a team that included a doctor and a nurse from the Bucharest Emergency Hospital’s UPU-SMURD unit, as well as a doctor and a nurse from the Ministry of National Defence. An IGSU liaison officer was also on board to support the mission.

Upon arrival, the evacuees were met by emergency crews from ISU Bucharest-Ilfov, who provided medical assistance and transportation to local hospitals.

Eleven pediatric patients and 20 family members were admitted to three medical facilities in Bucharest: Grigore Alexandrescu Emergency Hospital for Children, Maria Sklodowska Curie Emergency Hospital for Children, and Fundeni Clinical Institute. Additionally, one child and their accompanying guardian were transferred to Turkey aboard a Turkish government aircraft for specialized treatment.

The mission was carried out following requests from the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission, through the Common Emergency Communication and Information System, as part of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă, WHO)