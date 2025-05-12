Emmy and BAFTA-winning cinematographer Gavin Thurston, guest of Lynx Festival in Brașov

Cinematographer Gavin Thurston, the winner of five Emmy Awards and two BAFTA Awards, will be a guest at this year's Lynx Festival, the event dedicated to nature photography and documentary film.

Thurston collaborated with Sir David Attenborough on 20 documentaries, including Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, Our Planet, and Human Planet.

His work has taken him around the world for more than 30 years, to hidden and inaccessible corners of the planet, including the North and South Poles. He recounts his experiences in Journeys into the Wild, a book that will also be available in Romania.

At the Brașov festival, he will present his book and give the public an insight into his adventures.

"It's a great honor to be invited to a festival that celebrates wildlife, the art of storytelling, and the power of nature to inspire and connect us, so I'm looking forward to June to attend Lynx Festival. As someone who has spent his entire life filming wildlife from around the world, I'm thrilled to be in a place where wilderness still thrives and to meet others who share a deep respect for it. I look forward to bringing stories from the field, hearing from nature lovers, fellow filmmakers, and environmental NGO professionals, and participating in what I know will be a passionate and insightful celebration of the natural world," Thurston said.

The program of the festival's third edition is meant as "an escapade around the world, where viewers have the chance to delve into the wildlife of Europe, Africa and Asia," through documentary films that will be screened for the first time in Romania.

Among the films that will be screened are Will and Lianne Steenkamp's Lions of the Skeleton Coast, a story about three orphaned lion cubs who must survive on the deadly Skeleton Coast of Namibia; Jeremy Hogarth's The Real Jungle Book, showing the behavior of the animals featured in Rudyard Kipling's book as they were found in the diverse landscape of the Indian jungle; and Asgeir Helgestad's A Call from the Wild, a tribute to Norway's endangered nature, from the wild reindeer in the high mountains to puffins on the ocean shore.

(Photo: Lynx Festival)

