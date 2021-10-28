Profile picture for user sfodor
Culture

RO book fair Gaudeamus plans online edition

28 October 2021
Gaudeamus, one of the largest book fairs held in the country, plans to hold an online edition between November 17 and November 21, according to an announcement on its website.

The organizers said an online edition was preferred to a physical one because of the epidemiological context and the risk of the event being canceled or impacted by the Covid-19 prevention measures.

The fair plans to hold a series of events every day, between 10:00 and 21:00, on its website and Facebook page: interviews with authors, presentations of new releases, debates on recently published works, messages from authors, creative workshops and more. 

Gaudeamus last held a physical edition in Bucharest in 2019.

