Turkish Garanti Group sees record profit in Romania in first half

Garanti Group Romania registered a consolidated net profit of RON 98 million (EUR 20.8 mln) in the first half of this year, approximately 25% higher than in the same period last year.

This is the highest half-year result the group has recorded since starting operations in Romania.

The group’s total assets grew by 4.5% within the same timeframe, currently exceeding RON 12.1 billion (EUR 2.56 bln). In the first six months of the year, the group registered RON 263.2 million (EUR 56 mln) net revenues.

“Our efficient and rigorous business strategy has determined very good half of the year achievements. We are in line with our objectives for 2019 and we are currently on the path of registering excellent results,” said Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO of Garanti Group Romania.

Garanti Group Romania brings together Garanti Bank, Garanti Leasing and Garanti Consumer Finance.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)