Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 13:17
Events
Gărâna Jazz Festival in Romania announces lineup of 2020 edition
06 February 2020
Dhafer Youssef, Charles Lloyd, Lars Danielsson, Jakob Bro Trio, Dave Weckl, Tom Kennedy, Nils Petter Molvær, Liv Warfield, Robben Ford and Bill Evans are among those who will perform at this year’s edition of Gărâna Jazz Festival.

The festival takes place between July 9 and July 12 in Gărâna, in Caraș-Severin county, in Romania’s Banat region.

Tunisian composer and oud player Dhafer Youssef will perform at the festival for the first time this year, on July 9. He is known for how he harmonizes oriental influences and jazz, world music and electronic music. He will present his latest album, Sounds of Mirrors, alongside Norwegian guitarist Eivind Aarset, Italian saxophonist Raffaele Casarano, and Brazilian drummer Adriano Dos Santos.

Saxophonist Charles Lloyd returns to Gărâna together with his band, after performing here in 2013, for a show scheduled for July 9. The same day, bassist and cellist Lars Danielsson will also perform. He will present the project Liberetto III, alongside pianist Grégory Privat, guitarist Krister Jonsson and drummer Magnus Öström.

On July 10, Jakob Bro’s trio, saxophonist Trygve Seim, Dave Weckl and Tom Kennedy will go on stage, while US singer Liv Warfield, known for her collaborations with Prince, will perform on July 11, as will Norwegian trumpeter Nils Petter Molvær.

Three projects will be showcased on July 12: Yotam Silberstein Quartet, Yuval Ron Quartet, and Blues, Miles & Beyond, of guitarist Robben Ford and saxophonist Bill Evans.

Tickets and passes for the festival are available at bilete.ro.

(Photo: Dhafer Youssef Facebook Page)

[email protected]

