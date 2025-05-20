People

Gabriela Stănică joins Carrefour Romania’s executive committee

20 May 2025

Carrefour Romania has appointed Gabriela Stănică to its executive committee, effective June 1, 2025. She is serving as Chief Information Officer for Digital and AI.

With over two decades of experience in the IT sector, Stănică joined Carrefour Romania in October 2020. Since then, she has overseen the company’s digital transformation efforts, including the modernization of IT infrastructure, automation of retail and back-office operations, supply chain optimization, and cloud migration. 

She has also played a key role in integrating the Cora retail network into the Carrefour ecosystem by aligning infrastructure and digital systems, the company said.

In her new role, Gabriela Stănică will lead Carrefour’s AI initiatives, aiming to enhance the company's digital capabilities and improve the customer experience. Carrefour has already implemented AI tools in Romania to analyze consumer behavior, optimize product assortments, and personalize its loyalty program, Act for Good.

Carrefour Romania’s updated executive committee now includes:

  • Gilles Ballot – Chief Executive Officer
  • Anne-Sophie Bauwens – Chief Financial Officer
  • Narcis Horhoianu – Chief Marketing Officer & E-commerce, Financial Services, PR
  • Alina Gamauf – Chief Human Resources Officer, CSR, Corporate Affairs
  • Jagoda Gwardys Zientara – Chief Commercial and Supply Officer
  • Roxana Cernica – Small Formats Director & Expansion (Market, Express)
  • Cătălin Samara – Hypermarket Director & Expansion (Hiper)
  • Gabriela Stănică – Chief Information Officer, Digital & AI

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)

