Romanian entrepreneur brings Moldovan buy-now-pay-later platform to the country

Romanian tech entrepreneur Calin Fusu teamed up with the Moldovan shareholders of the online consumer finance platform Virtula, and they will bring the business in Romania a well, Profit.ro reported.

The platform gives buyers the option to pay for a purchase in three equal, interest-free installments (all the costs thus being covered by the retailer). Notably, the platform is available to customers with no debit cards, which somehow expands the market.

"In the coming years, we aim to become a regional player that offers Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) adapted to local realities," said Nicolae Donica, one of Virtula's founders.

Similar services are already available in Romania - such as French oney. Virtula platform was launched in March 2020 in Chisinau and, so far, has processed purchases exceeding EUR 1 mln. Connected partner stores account for a 25% share of the entire e-commerce market in the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Nitsuki | Dreamstime.com)

