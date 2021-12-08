Romanian e-fulfilment platform Frisbo raises USD 2 mln in financing round

Romanian startup Frisbo, which operates an e-fulfilment platform active in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Chile, raised USD 2 mln in a financing round led by the Eleven Ventures investment fund, with the participation of GapMinder Ventures, RocaX and Neogen.

Previously it received an investment of EUR 1.2 mln in 2019, in a round led by GapMinder Venture Partners, with the participation of ROCA X, Neogen and Mircea Ilea.

The company was founded by entrepreneurs Bogdan Colceriu, Laura Frîncu and Vlad Târziu. Currently, more than 20 logistics centres in Romania and abroad are active in the Frisbo network, serving over 200 online merchants, integrating with the most popular platforms, e-commerce and marketplaces in the region.

“The funds raised in this new round of financing will mainly help us to continue our expansion plans in Europe and beyond, especially at a time when global e-commerce is experiencing unprecedented growth. Currently, we are the largest European e-fulfilment network with next-day delivery, and we want to consolidate this position,“ said Bogdan Colceriu, founder of Frisbo, Economica.net reported.

(Photo source: Facebook/Frisbo)