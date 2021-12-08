Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 10:08
Business

Romanian e-fulfilment platform Frisbo raises USD 2 mln in financing round

08 December 2021
Romanian startup Frisbo, which operates an e-fulfilment platform active in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Chile, raised USD 2 mln in a financing round led by the Eleven Ventures investment fund, with the participation of GapMinder Ventures, RocaX and Neogen.

Previously it received an investment of EUR 1.2 mln in 2019, in a round led by GapMinder Venture Partners, with the participation of ROCA X, Neogen and Mircea Ilea.

The company was founded by entrepreneurs Bogdan Colceriu, Laura Frîncu and Vlad Târziu. Currently, more than 20 logistics centres in Romania and abroad are active in the Frisbo network, serving over 200 online merchants, integrating with the most popular platforms, e-commerce and marketplaces in the region.

“The funds raised in this new round of financing will mainly help us to continue our expansion plans in Europe and beyond, especially at a time when global e-commerce is experiencing unprecedented growth. Currently, we are the largest European e-fulfilment network with next-day delivery, and we want to consolidate this position,“ said Bogdan Colceriu, founder of Frisbo, Economica.net reported.

(Photo source: Facebook/Frisbo)

Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
