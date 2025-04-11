Events

Frequenza Festival brings chamber music to life in Bucharest next month

11 April 2025

Frequenza Festival will bring a mix of classical and contemporary chamber music to Bucharest next month. Hosted at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania between May 22 and 25, the festival will feature four evening concerts performed by a lineup of international musicians.

The festival’s artistic directors are the renowned trumpeter Sergei Nakariakov, often dubbed the „Paganini of the trumpet" – a musician who has redefined the interpretative standards of his instrument – and pianist Maria Meerovitch, an artist celebrated for her musical sensitivity and prestigious collaborations across the world of classical music, the organizers said.

The program includes reinterpretations of works by composers like Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, and Glazunov, as well as pieces that blend classical music with improvisation and jazz. The festival’s final concert, titled “Brass Fusion,” will focus on live improvisation and genre-crossing performances by a group of brass musicians.

Among the featured performers are Kristóf Baráti – violin, Sergio Carolino – tuba, Kevin Zhu – violin, Jing Zhao – cello, David Taylor – bass trombone, Roman Spitzer – viola, Zvi Plesser – cello, Pavel Berman – violin, Elias Faingersh – trombone, Eva Bindere – violin, along with Sebastian Burneci, an elite representative of the Romanian jazz scene, performing as a special guest.

In addition to the concerts, a series of free masterclasses will take place on May 20, 24, and 25 at the National University of Music Bucharest, offering music students and the public a chance to engage more closely with the artists.

Tickets are available via Eventim.ro, with discounts offered for students, schoolchildren, and pensioners.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Positive Romania
Normal
Events

