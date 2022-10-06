A ship carrying humanitarian aid from France destined for Ukraine recently docked in Romania’s port of Agigea.

The vessel departed Marseille on September 28 following a ceremony attended by French foreign minister Catherine Colonna. It carries 1,000 tons of goods, including emergency vehicles, medicine, and food rations. They are to be transported to the humanitarian hub in Suceava.

The donations will then be distributed to the Ukrainian emergency services and the Health Ministry, but also the cities of Kharkiv, Odessa, Stryi, and Chernihiv. These cities bore the bulk of Russia’s attacks and bombings, and suffered extensive damages.

Specifically, the aid consist of 15 firefighters's trucks and ambulances fitted with 19 tons of equipment, 25 tons of emergency medicine, including resuscitation kits and a vehicle which allows for radiological consultations on the field, 60,000 food rations, 48 tons of food, 13 tons of milk, 5 generators, construction materials, and tarps to be used against rain, and 200 meters of emergency bridges, according to G4Media.

The operation is called Un bateau pour l’Ukraine (A Ship for Ukraine), and is handled by the French Crisis and Support Center within the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The ship itself was provided by the Marseille-based French freight company CMA CGM.

(Photo source: Catherine Colonna on Twitter)