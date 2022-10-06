Social

French vessel carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine docks in Romania's Agigea port

06 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A ship carrying humanitarian aid from France destined for Ukraine recently docked in Romania’s port of Agigea.

The vessel departed Marseille on September 28 following a ceremony attended by French foreign minister Catherine Colonna. It carries 1,000 tons of goods, including emergency vehicles, medicine, and food rations. They are to be transported to the humanitarian hub in Suceava.

The donations will then be distributed to the Ukrainian emergency services and the Health Ministry, but also the cities of Kharkiv, Odessa, Stryi, and Chernihiv. These cities bore the bulk of Russia’s attacks and bombings, and suffered extensive damages.

Specifically, the aid consist of 15 firefighters's trucks and ambulances fitted with 19 tons of equipment, 25 tons of emergency medicine, including resuscitation kits and a vehicle which allows for radiological consultations on the field, 60,000 food rations, 48 tons of food, 13 tons of milk, 5 generators, construction materials, and tarps to be used against rain, and 200 meters of emergency bridges, according to G4Media.

The operation is called Un bateau pour l’Ukraine (A Ship for Ukraine), and is handled by the French Crisis and Support Center within the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The ship itself was provided by the Marseille-based French freight company CMA CGM.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Catherine Colonna on Twitter)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Social

French vessel carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine docks in Romania's Agigea port

06 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A ship carrying humanitarian aid from France destined for Ukraine recently docked in Romania’s port of Agigea.

The vessel departed Marseille on September 28 following a ceremony attended by French foreign minister Catherine Colonna. It carries 1,000 tons of goods, including emergency vehicles, medicine, and food rations. They are to be transported to the humanitarian hub in Suceava.

The donations will then be distributed to the Ukrainian emergency services and the Health Ministry, but also the cities of Kharkiv, Odessa, Stryi, and Chernihiv. These cities bore the bulk of Russia’s attacks and bombings, and suffered extensive damages.

Specifically, the aid consist of 15 firefighters's trucks and ambulances fitted with 19 tons of equipment, 25 tons of emergency medicine, including resuscitation kits and a vehicle which allows for radiological consultations on the field, 60,000 food rations, 48 tons of food, 13 tons of milk, 5 generators, construction materials, and tarps to be used against rain, and 200 meters of emergency bridges, according to G4Media.

The operation is called Un bateau pour l’Ukraine (A Ship for Ukraine), and is handled by the French Crisis and Support Center within the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The ship itself was provided by the Marseille-based French freight company CMA CGM.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Catherine Colonna on Twitter)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future