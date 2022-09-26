Romania to buy tents and equipment to accommodate more Ukrainian refugees

Romania is planning to purchase tents and necessary equipment worth tens of millions of euros, anticipating a rising number of refugees, particularly in the case of "a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

The Romanian state is preparing for the possibility that Russia's war against Ukraine will lead to an increase in the number of refugees from the neighbouring country and is planning to procure tents and equipment for their accommodation through a framework agreement with a duration of 2 years, Profit.ro reported.

Thus, the national state reserves agency (ANRSPS) initiated an auction to buy thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands of beds, mattresses, blankets, sheets, sleeping bags and other items of this type.

The total value of the framework agreement is estimated between a minimum of almost RON 206 mln (EUR 40 mln) and a maximum of over RON 411 mln (EUR 80 mln). The deadline for sending offers is October 24.

″For operative intervention in order to protect the refugee population, it is required to purchase a camping package for operative interventions (...)", it is stated in a document of the national state reserves agency.

