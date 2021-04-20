Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 04/20/2021 - 15:00
Events

French-language edition of first version of US constitution goes on sale at Bucharest auction

20 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A French-language edition of the first version of the US constitution, translated into French by Louis-Alexandre de La Rochefoucauld, will go on sale at Artmark’s Sacred Art auction, to be held on April 27, the auction house announced.

Constitutions des treize etats-unis de l`Amerique, printed in 600 copies, has a starting price of EUR 1,500. It covers the constitutions of the 13 states of the time and a statute of the confederation (articles of confederation). 

It was translated into French for Benjamin Franklin, who was sent to France in 1776 to gain support for the US independence. 

In the 19th century, the item on sale belonged to the Romanian Library in Paris, set up in 1846 by the Romanian Students Society. It worked to highlight the national culture and the Romanian language to support the need for the Romanian principalities’ union. The library was dismantled in 1945, and its book collections were scattered. 

The Sacred Art auction includes some 200 rare icons and old books. The items are on display at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest. The public can see the exhibition for free until April 27.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 04/20/2021 - 15:00
Events

French-language edition of first version of US constitution goes on sale at Bucharest auction

20 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A French-language edition of the first version of the US constitution, translated into French by Louis-Alexandre de La Rochefoucauld, will go on sale at Artmark’s Sacred Art auction, to be held on April 27, the auction house announced.

Constitutions des treize etats-unis de l`Amerique, printed in 600 copies, has a starting price of EUR 1,500. It covers the constitutions of the 13 states of the time and a statute of the confederation (articles of confederation). 

It was translated into French for Benjamin Franklin, who was sent to France in 1776 to gain support for the US independence. 

In the 19th century, the item on sale belonged to the Romanian Library in Paris, set up in 1846 by the Romanian Students Society. It worked to highlight the national culture and the Romanian language to support the need for the Romanian principalities’ union. The library was dismantled in 1945, and its book collections were scattered. 

The Sacred Art auction includes some 200 rare icons and old books. The items are on display at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest. The public can see the exhibition for free until April 27.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania