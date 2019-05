Romanian citizens granted freedom of movement in Switzerland

Romanian citizens enjoy full freedom of movement rights in Switzerland beginning June 1st, a decision welcomed by Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

In order to remain in the country, Romanian citizens need to find a job or have sufficient means to support themselves if they are not active on the labor market, MAE explained.

Until recently, a safeguard clause allowed the reintroduction of quotas for a specified period if immigration exceeded a certain threshold.

(Photo: Pixabay)

