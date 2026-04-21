Free sterilization and microchipping for mixed-breed dogs in Bucharest

Bucharest City Hall announced a free sterilization and microchipping campaign for mixed-breed dogs, as part of ongoing efforts to manage the city’s pet population. The initiative is carried out by ASPA through weekly programs available to residents.

Dog owners with a registered address in Bucharest can schedule appointments by phone during weekdays. Procedures are performed daily at a veterinary clinic in District 2 and on selected dates at a mobile veterinary unit in District 5.

Sterilization procedures are available for dogs over six months old for females and eight months for males, with recovery typically taking between seven and ten days.

The City Hall said the campaign aims to encourage responsible pet ownership and reduce the number of stray animals.

The authorities also reminded residents that microchipping and registration in the national pet database are mandatory by law, while sterilization is required for mixed-breed dogs. Fines for non-compliance range between RON 5,000 and 10,000 (some EUR 1,000 - 2,000).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com