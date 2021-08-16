Free Now appoints new country manager for Romania

Free Now, European leader in multimodal mobility services, announced on August 16 that it appointed Lennart Zipfel as its new country manager for Romania.

From this position, Zipfel will play an active role in continuing the company’s development in Romania. His focus will be on consolidating Free Now’s presence in the market, enhancing the passengers’ experience when moving freely around the city, and on establishing the company as a provider of easy to use and safe mobility options for Romanians in the nine cities around the country where the company is operational.

“I spent my whole professional life analysing business development, creating strategies and financial plans for different markets and diverse contexts. Taking this role right after the pandemic crisis will not be an easy task, but I am confident I can secure Free Now Romania’s strong position in the urban mobility sector,” the new country manager said.

Lennart Zipfel has extensive experience in financial and strategic consulting, business plan evaluation, and management of global projects. He joined Free Now almost three years ago, in a management position where he was responsible for the Commercial Finance department. He later moved to the Corporate Development area, from where he led the business development operations.

Zipfel has a Master’s Degree in Accounting and Finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science and a Bachelor’s Degree in the same field from the University of Hamburg, Germany.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)