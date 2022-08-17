Business

Free Now will exit Romanian market at end-August

17 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Free Now, a passenger transport service operated by the Clever Tech company, has decided to leave the Romanian market starting in September, according to Profit.ro.

The company initially announced the exit for June 30, but later it deferred the exit until a date to be later announced, “for commercial reasons.”

Eventually, the Free Now app will no longer be available for users in Romania starting September 1, 2022. The company will continue to focus on current investments in key European markets, being active in more than 170 European cities.

"Ceasing operations in this market was a hard decision, which will allow the company to focus on further investments in key markets in Europe, where the objective of building a complete platform of multi-mobility services can be achieved," Free Now initially told its partners when disclosing the exit decision. The move leaves room for the development of other services mainly Bolt and Uber. 

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Free Now will exit Romanian market at end-August

17 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Free Now, a passenger transport service operated by the Clever Tech company, has decided to leave the Romanian market starting in September, according to Profit.ro.

The company initially announced the exit for June 30, but later it deferred the exit until a date to be later announced, “for commercial reasons.”

Eventually, the Free Now app will no longer be available for users in Romania starting September 1, 2022. The company will continue to focus on current investments in key European markets, being active in more than 170 European cities.

"Ceasing operations in this market was a hard decision, which will allow the company to focus on further investments in key markets in Europe, where the objective of building a complete platform of multi-mobility services can be achieved," Free Now initially told its partners when disclosing the exit decision. The move leaves room for the development of other services mainly Bolt and Uber. 

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks