Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 13:08
Business

Mobility platform Free Now plans to double operations in Romania this year

02 February 2022
Free Now, European leader in multimodal mobility services, said it expects to double its operations in Romania in 2022, amid “a favourable development in ride-hailing” and “a dynamic recovery in this sector after the pandemic.”

According to company statistics, the platform has reached 54 million users in all countries where it operates.

Among the 170 European cities where the app is available, Bucharest ranked eighth in 2021 in terms of the number of rides, the company also said. A total distance of almost 24 million kilometres was travelled in Romania, “equivalent to 62 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.” The average value of a trip was about RON 17, and the average distance was just over 5 km.

According to its recent Mobility as a Service (MaaS) report, Free Now recorded a growing demand for greener mobility options and saw users switching away from traditional combustion engines. The number of trips taken using electric vehicles has significantly increased across Europe by 79%. In Romania alone, the average number of electric vehicle rides increased by 15% in 2021 compared to 2020.

For 2022, Free Now estimates that ride-hailing will recover and will soon return to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, more and more users are opting for solutions that help reduce CO2 emissions, pointing to the transition to electric vehicles in the taxi and ride-hailing fleet.

Free Now is a multi-mobility platform backed by BMW Group and Daimler AG. In addition to ride-hailing, the company also offers micro-mobility services such as e-scooters, e-bikes, e-mopeds, and car-sharing.

In Romania, Free Now has been offering ridesharing and taxi services since November 2019. The app is currently available to passengers in 9 cities: Bucharest, Cluj, Brasov, Iasi, Constanta, Sibiu, Oradea, Timisoara and Targu Mures.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

