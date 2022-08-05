Tourists can explore Oradea during free guided tours in August and September

Visit Oradea, the association for the promotion of tourism in Oradea and the region, offers free guided tours of the city in August and September. They are held on weekends beginning this Friday, August 5.

Accredited guides accompany the groups during the about 3-hour guided tours. They are held in Romanian, but those interested can also request tours in English and Hungarian (through the website Visitoradea.com).

The guided tours start from Oradea Citadel at 18:00 on Friday and 10:00 on Saturday and Sunday. They take participants to some of the city’s most important historical landmarks, such as the Ullmann Palace, the Darvas-La Roche House (exterior), the Traian Park with the Palace of Justice, and the BNR building.

“The project wants to offer a unique experience both to visitors from all corners of the country, but also to residents of Oradea who have not explored the city through the eyes of a tourist, thus discovering the important historical monuments of their home town,” Visit Oradea said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Visit Oradea)