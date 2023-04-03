First Fred Astaire dance studio in Central and Eastern Europe opens in Bucharest

The first Fred Astaire dance studio in Central and Eastern Europe officially opened in the Globalworth Plaza building in Bucharest at the end of March.

The inauguration marked a significant milestone in the company’s history, taking place 75 years after the opening of the first such studio in New York in March 1947. Today, Fred Astaire Dance Studios operates hundreds of studios in the United States and around the world.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studios Bucharest offers clients a vast range of dance styles, from waltz to cha-cha and from Argentine tango to salsa, all taught through the unique Fred Astaire teaching method. This includes private lessons, where the student or couple learns with a dedicated instructor, group lessons, where, together with students of the same level, they can practice and better master the steps learned in private lessons, and weekly parties, where all Fred Astaire professionals take turns dancing with the students in attendance.

Adriana Cazacu, who brought the magic of dance and Fred Astaire to Romania, said: “The idea of a Fred Astaire studio in Bucharest stems primarily from the love of dance. Dancing brings you a good mood, energy, flexibility and balance. It helps you lose weight, reduces stress, keeps you fit, increases self-confidence, improves your memory. Through dancing, you make new friends, set, and achieve new goals, travel more and, why not, spend more time with your loved one.”

In addition to dances that are well known all over the world, such as waltz, tango, foxtrot, rumba, salsa, samba, bachata, merengue, and so on, at Fred Astaire Dance Studios, those who wish can also learn Romanian folk dances or popular Tik Tok dances, such as the Jerusalema.

(Photo source: Adriana Cazacu)