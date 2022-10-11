Russian missiles less than 100 km from Romania's airspace

On the morning of October 10, three Russian missiles launched from ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's territory on their way to Ukraine, Moldova's Ministry of Defence announced. The missiles reached less than 100 km from the Romanian border, flying close to Moldovan industrial sites and the Communist-era ammunition deposit in Cobasna (Transnistria).

"I ordered that the Russian ambassador be summoned to give an explanation," the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, wrote on Twitter.

"The violation of our national airspace is completely unacceptable. The bombardment of the neighbouring country must be stopped immediately," Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The missiles were spotted by the defence ministries of Romania and Ukraine.

Separately, the massive missile attack conducted by Russia against Ukraine on October 10 severely hurt the energy system of Ukraine, resulting in the country having to interrupt electricity exports.

Ukraine is a significant electricity supplier for Moldova, and the two countries have recently joined Europe's power grid in a synchronised mode. This means that the energy system of Romania might be impacted by Ukraine's decision to temporarily suspend electricity exports. However, significant exports from Romania to Moldova are not possible until the power line Vulcanesti-Chisinau is completed.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tebnad | Dreamstime.com)