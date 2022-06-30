Politics

Romania to benefit from enhanced NATO and US military assistance

30 June 2022
President Klaus Iohannis declared, on June 29 in Madrid, following the adoption of the new NATO Strategic Concept, that Romania has fulfilled all its objectives at this summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, the United States announced that it intends to increase its military presence in Europe, and a brigade of 5,000 American soldiers would be deployed in Romania.

"This summit is one of the most significant allied meetings in recent years in terms of results for Romania. All the objectives we set for ourselves have been achieved and resolved in the sense requested and hoped for by us," said the head of state, on the sidelines of the participation in the NATO Summit in Madrid.

The most important objective achieved by Romania is the long-term consolidation of the allied position of deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank. Also, for the first time, the Black Sea is mentioned in a NATO Strategic Concept.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

