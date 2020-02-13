French perfume house to feature Saschiz pottery in collection dedicated to Romania

The blue pottery made in Saschiz, in Romania’s Mureș county, will be featured in French perfume house Fragonard’s stores and album in 2021, Agerpres reported.

As part of a partnership between Fragonard and La blouse roumaine community, clothing collections, accessories and craft items from Romania will be showcased in Fragonard stores in 2021, a year the French fragrance house dedicates to the country.

The Saschiz pottery is obtained using the “sgraffito” technique. A glazing layer is applied to the clay item and after it dries, the desired pattern is scratched on the surface. Craftsmen in the area made pottery ware of this type until the 18th century and the craft was revived in recent years.

“It was a surprise to receive, at the beginning of the year, the visit of Fragonard, mediated by Andreea Tănăsescu from 'La blouse roumaine' with the intent to promote Romanian products. Fragonard is a perfume house established in 1927. What is interesting is that they not only make perfumes but distribute them in an interesting way and have a marketing component that helps others. They pick every year a country, promote their products and design a perfume to celebrate that country,” Ben Mehedin, the representative for the development of agricultural business with the ADEPT foundation in Saschiz, told Agerpres.

Textiles made by Elena Neagu, from Mălăncrav, a village in Sibiu county, will also make it to the Fragonard stores, alongside other works by Romanian craftsmen, Mehedin explained.

(Photo: Fundatia Adept Transilvania Facebook Page)