Four dead after boat capsizes in Romania’s Danube Delta

Four people died on Monday, July 28, following a naval incident in the Musura Gulf area, Sulina Branch, where a boat capsized, according to information provided by the Tulcea County Emergency Situations Inspectorate. Among the deceased is also a child.

Of the 14 people who were reportedly on the boat that capsized, 10 are being assessed at the Sulina Emergency Unit, while four died. The injured individuals will be transported to the Tulcea County Hospital.

Romania’s Danube Delta is a tourist destination year-round, and especially in the summer, so there is a chance that the victims are tourists. At this time, however, there is no information regarding the nationality of the deceased.

According to initial information from the Tulcea County Emergency Situations Inspectorate, six of the people on board were wearing life jackets and managed to reach the shore, while four others were in cardio-respiratory arrest.

The boat transporting the 14 people was also reportedly not authorized for such activities, according to Adevarul. As a result, the captain will be investigated for manslaughter.

Forces from ISU Tulcea, the Coast Guard, ARSVOM, Tulcea Ambulance Service, Tulcea Port Authority, and Tulcea County Police were active at the scene. Search efforts were also supported by residents, who intervened with their own boats.

(Photo source: Salajean | Dreamstime.com)