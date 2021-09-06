Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 08:53
Real Estate

South African fund Fortress enters Romania's logistics spaces market

06 September 2021
Fortress REIT, a major South African developer and a shareholder of regional developer NEPI Rockcastle, announced that it completed the takeover of ELI Park 1 logistics park in Chitila, near Bucharest, in its first acquisition on the Romanian real estate market. The sellers were Dragoș and Adrian Paval, the owners of Dedeman Holding, and the businessman Ionut Dumitrescu.

The transaction for the 50,000 sqm project, worth EUR 30 mln, was completed in July this year and complements a similar acquisition announced by Fortress REIT on the Polish market, Profit.ro reported.

The primary tenant is Romanian refrigerators producer Arctic (owned by Turkish Arcelik), which has established its distribution centre in Eli Park 1, where it occupies an area of 20,000 sqm.

"Our global diversification strategy is becoming stronger. We concluded the second successful transaction in Central and Eastern Europe by completing the acquisition of our first logistics park owned directly in Romania in July 2021. This follows our two recent acquisitions of logistics parks in Poland in December last year," said Steven Brown, CEO of Fortress REIT.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

