Forte Partners kicks off work on U Center 3 in Bucharest, a EUR 100 mln investment

Real estate developer Forte Partners announced the start of construction on the office component of U Center 3, a EUR 100 million investment in Bucharest, following the issuance of the building permit at the end of June 2025. The residential part of the final phase of the U Center project will begin in 2026.

Following the U Center 1 and 2 office buildings, Forte Partners is adopting a mixed-use approach for U Center 3: a 12,500 sqm office building, 1,700 sqm of retail space, and 200 apartments.

The buildings will have a mid-rise structure – two basement levels, ground floor, and six floors (the top two being set back) – in alignment with the urban planning profile of the area, the company said. The project is located in the Tineretului area of Bucharest.

The office component of U Center 3 will offer a series of new amenities, in addition to the features already present in the first two buildings. These include biophilic design, rainwater reuse for irrigation, weather forecasting for optimized cooling, automated lighting controls based on daylight, and other BMS (Building Management System) modules designed specifically for energy savings. The energy supply will be fully electric, with no gas connection, and the building will comply with nZEB (nearly Zero Energy Building) standards.

The residential component of U Center 3 will include a retail offering at ground level, such as a large-format Auchan supermarket and a Manufaktura coffeshop.

Forte Partners, founded in 2014 and owned by the Jabra brothers, Geo Mărgescu, and Stephen Burke, is one of the leading real estate developers in Romania. To date, the company has developed a portfolio of projects worth over EUR 550 million, spanning both the office and residential segments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Forte Partners)