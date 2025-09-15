Former general manager of Timișoara Airport indicted in abuse of office case

Romania’s anti-corruption prosecutors have indicted Timișoara Airport’s former general manager Iulian Daniel Idolu and five board members on charges of abuse of office, alleging they illegally extended Idolu’s mandate without a competitive selection process.

The National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) said Iulian Daniel Idolu, who served as general manager of “Traian Vuia” Timișoara International Airport, and board members Marian Liviu Mocan, Ciprian Corneliu Jichici, Miruna Alexandra Vicol, Teodor Bar, and Adrian Valentin Negoiță signed documents in 2019 that unlawfully renewed Idolu’s four-year term.

Two legal advisers, Alexandra Avram and Ciprian Sabin Venter, were also indicted for complicity.

The prosecutors said the alleged actions caused financial damage of RON 263,717 to the state-owned company, representing salaries paid between September 2019 and July 2020, when Iulian Daniel Idolu served as both GM and executive board member. The undue benefit for Idolu himself was estimated at RON 165,399.

The airport has joined the case as a civil party seeking damages equal to the loss. Authorities have frozen assets belonging to the defendants to secure potential recovery.

The case has been sent to the Timiș Tribunal for trial, with prosecutors requesting that the precautionary measures remain in place.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)