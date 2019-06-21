Foreign retailers control over 50% of Romania’s market

The market share of the foreign retail chains in Romania has jumped to over 50% in each region of the country, the lowest share being in Moldova (54%), according to GfK market research data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The ten international chains have a combined average market share of 62% at a national level, but the market share varies strongly from one region to another: ranging from 54% in Moldova to 80% in the capital city Bucharest.

However, hypermarkets, supermarkets, stores, and modern proximity stores have reached a market share of over 50% in each region of the country. The share of modern stores in total food retail is proportional to the level of economic development of a region, as the foreign investors first picked the low hanging apples in the relatively wealthier areas.

Bucharest hosts 10-15% of the country's population, with average earnings of more than 30% higher than the national average net salary. The unemployment in Bucharest is also below the national average.

