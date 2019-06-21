Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/21/2019 - 08:27
Business
Foreign retailers control over 50% of Romania’s market
21 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The market share of the foreign retail chains in Romania has jumped to over 50% in each region of the country, the lowest share being in Moldova (54%), according to GfK market research data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The ten international chains have a combined average market share of 62% at a national level, but the market share varies strongly from one region to another: ranging from 54% in Moldova to 80% in the capital city Bucharest.

However, hypermarkets, supermarkets, stores, and modern proximity stores have reached a market share of over 50% in each region of the country. The share of modern stores in total food retail is proportional to the level of economic development of a region, as the foreign investors first picked the low hanging apples in the relatively wealthier areas.

Bucharest hosts 10-15% of the country's population, with average earnings of more than 30% higher than the national average net salary. The unemployment in Bucharest is also below the national average.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/21/2019 - 08:27
Business
Foreign retailers control over 50% of Romania’s market
21 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The market share of the foreign retail chains in Romania has jumped to over 50% in each region of the country, the lowest share being in Moldova (54%), according to GfK market research data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The ten international chains have a combined average market share of 62% at a national level, but the market share varies strongly from one region to another: ranging from 54% in Moldova to 80% in the capital city Bucharest.

However, hypermarkets, supermarkets, stores, and modern proximity stores have reached a market share of over 50% in each region of the country. The share of modern stores in total food retail is proportional to the level of economic development of a region, as the foreign investors first picked the low hanging apples in the relatively wealthier areas.

Bucharest hosts 10-15% of the country's population, with average earnings of more than 30% higher than the national average net salary. The unemployment in Bucharest is also below the national average.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40