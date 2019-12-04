Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:05
Business
Over 43% of Romania’s GDP is generated by foreign-owned companies
12 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Foreign investors controlled only 1.2% of the companies in the European Union in 2016, but these companies generated 15.3% of the EU's workforce and 25% of the value added in the non-financial sector, reads data published by Eurostat on April 11, quoted by local Agerpres.

A higher share of VA generated by foreign-owned companies, particularly combined with low wage share (high capital share -- or the share of VA transferred to capital owners) make an economy vulnerable to external shocks.

Among the EU member states, the countries where companies controlled by foreign owners generated the largest share of value added were Hungary (51.4%), Slovakia (48.1%), Luxembourg (44.6%), and Romania (43.3%). Notably, Romania also posts among the highest capital shares in Europe.

At the opposite end, in 20 EU countries, foreign-controlled companies generated in 2016 less than 20% of the value added in the non-financial sector, with the lowest shares in Cyprus (13.4%), Italy (15.8%), Greece (16.3%), and France (16.4%).

Eurostat informs that between 2010 and 2016, the share of value added by companies controlled by foreign investors in the EU increased by 2.3 percentage points.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:05
Business
Over 43% of Romania’s GDP is generated by foreign-owned companies
12 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Foreign investors controlled only 1.2% of the companies in the European Union in 2016, but these companies generated 15.3% of the EU's workforce and 25% of the value added in the non-financial sector, reads data published by Eurostat on April 11, quoted by local Agerpres.

A higher share of VA generated by foreign-owned companies, particularly combined with low wage share (high capital share -- or the share of VA transferred to capital owners) make an economy vulnerable to external shocks.

Among the EU member states, the countries where companies controlled by foreign owners generated the largest share of value added were Hungary (51.4%), Slovakia (48.1%), Luxembourg (44.6%), and Romania (43.3%). Notably, Romania also posts among the highest capital shares in Europe.

At the opposite end, in 20 EU countries, foreign-controlled companies generated in 2016 less than 20% of the value added in the non-financial sector, with the lowest shares in Cyprus (13.4%), Italy (15.8%), Greece (16.3%), and France (16.4%).

Eurostat informs that between 2010 and 2016, the share of value added by companies controlled by foreign investors in the EU increased by 2.3 percentage points.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 April 2019
Business
Foreign investors’ expectations worsen amid regulatory changes in Romania
10 April 2019
Politics
Romania’s justice minister rejects all candidates for general prosecutor after interview
09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
10 April 2019
Culture
Romanian film review – 30 Years Later: One World Romania
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature

Get in Touch with Us