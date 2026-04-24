Foreign minister, US ambassador co-chair Romanian-American Fulbright Commission board meeting

Romanian foreign minister Oana Ţoiu and the United States ambassador to Romania, Darryl Nirenberg, co-chaired the Board of Directors of the Fulbright Commission on Thursday, April 23, to advance education.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting marked a new chapter in the bilateral relationship, with investment in students, researchers, and professionals as a central pillar of the Strategic Partnership.

With a history of over 60 years in Romania and more than 3,800 alumni, the program will focus in the coming period on strategic fields such as cybersecurity, data-driven public policies, and technological innovation.

“Our partnership with the United States is stronger when we invest in the brilliant minds of our young people, and exchange programs are not only academic opportunities but also a critical infrastructure of our democracy and an investment in the future of the relationship between the two countries. Each scholarship has a multiplier effect in our societies,” stated Oana Ţoiu on Facebook.

She also noted that when they return, the students and researchers who benefited from the program transform entire communities.

Moreover, the minister emphasized the need to build bridges between the various exchange programs developed between the two countries, to create a continuous learning path that accompanies future leaders from a young age through to the stage of experienced researchers.

In turn, the US ambassador highlighted the importance of the Fulbright program for bilateral cooperation, including from the perspective of consistent investment in people and education, contributing to the strengthening of mutual understanding and the Strategic Partnership.

During the dialogue, Oana Ţoiu pointed out that there are already tangible results following bilateral meetings in recent months. Cooperation with the United States in education, research, and other types of visits has materialized in the recent approval of the Romania–U.S. Exchange Program under MECEA (Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act), which will facilitate, starting this autumn, visits by US Congress officials to strengthen direct dialogue, as well as the relaunch of the FLEX Program (Future Leaders Exchange Program) aimed at high school students.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oana Toiu on Facebook)