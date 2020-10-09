Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:09
Real Estate
Foreign investors ask RO Parliament to reconsider decision on Romexpo land
10 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR), a business association that brings together the main foreign investor organizations in the country, criticized the Parliament's recent decision to grant a 46-hectare land plot in Bucharest Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The lack of economic foundation, of procedural transparency at a time when the Romanian economy is going through a difficult period makes this decision dubious and raises questions about the correctness of the whole process, regardless of the name of the beneficiary, CDR says in a press release.

CDR believes that the draft law adopted by the Parliament evades the competitive environment in Romania and creates a serious precedent, given the economic damage caused and the involvement of Romania's highest legislative forum in a project with a significant impact in the Capital, without conducting transparent consultations with all stakeholders.

The free transfer of the Romexpo land is deeply discriminatory towards other investors interested in capitalizing on the economic potential of this area and sends a message of distrust in the local investment climate, CDR added.

In response, CCIR said in a press release that "the project has an unprecedented national impact, it supports multiple sectors of activity - therefore the initiative should be honestly recognized and supported by both the public and private sectors."

Regarding the "economic foundations" (questioned by CDR), CCIR pointed to the website dedicated to this initiative, launched last week: proiectpentruromania.ro.

At the end of May, local businessman Iulian Dascalu announced that he would develop "one of Europe's most significant urban regeneration projects," in the Romexpo area, in partnership with CCIR. The planned investment is EUR 2.87 billion.

Later, the bill about the transfer of the land to CCIR came into public attention as it entered Parliament debates. Of the parliamentary parties, only Save Romania Union (USR) opposed it. After the Parliament passed the bill, president Klaus Iohannis is supposed to promulgate it.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 08:06
04 September 2020
Real Estate
Clash of the real estate titans: NEPI Rockcastle wants fair auction for Romexpo project in central Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:09
Real Estate
Foreign investors ask RO Parliament to reconsider decision on Romexpo land
10 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR), a business association that brings together the main foreign investor organizations in the country, criticized the Parliament's recent decision to grant a 46-hectare land plot in Bucharest Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The lack of economic foundation, of procedural transparency at a time when the Romanian economy is going through a difficult period makes this decision dubious and raises questions about the correctness of the whole process, regardless of the name of the beneficiary, CDR says in a press release.

CDR believes that the draft law adopted by the Parliament evades the competitive environment in Romania and creates a serious precedent, given the economic damage caused and the involvement of Romania's highest legislative forum in a project with a significant impact in the Capital, without conducting transparent consultations with all stakeholders.

The free transfer of the Romexpo land is deeply discriminatory towards other investors interested in capitalizing on the economic potential of this area and sends a message of distrust in the local investment climate, CDR added.

In response, CCIR said in a press release that "the project has an unprecedented national impact, it supports multiple sectors of activity - therefore the initiative should be honestly recognized and supported by both the public and private sectors."

Regarding the "economic foundations" (questioned by CDR), CCIR pointed to the website dedicated to this initiative, launched last week: proiectpentruromania.ro.

At the end of May, local businessman Iulian Dascalu announced that he would develop "one of Europe's most significant urban regeneration projects," in the Romexpo area, in partnership with CCIR. The planned investment is EUR 2.87 billion.

Later, the bill about the transfer of the land to CCIR came into public attention as it entered Parliament debates. Of the parliamentary parties, only Save Romania Union (USR) opposed it. After the Parliament passed the bill, president Klaus Iohannis is supposed to promulgate it.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru/ Dreamstime)

iuli[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 08:06
04 September 2020
Real Estate
Clash of the real estate titans: NEPI Rockcastle wants fair auction for Romexpo project in central Bucharest
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content