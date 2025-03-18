Macro

Net FDI to Romania halves y/y in January

18 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania contracted by 53% y/y to EUR 538 million in January, resulting in a total of EUR 5.1 billion (-28% y/y) in 12 months to the end of the month, according to data published by the central bank BNR.

Out of the FDI in the 12 months to January, only EUR 349 was new equity, with the bulk of it being formed by reinvested earnings (EUR 4.0 billion) and partly loans to FDI companies from parent groups (EUR 753 million).

The stock of FDI in Romania (EUR 125 billion) is already generating significant dividends and interest for foreign investors, part of which is returning as reinvested earnings. 

In the 12 months to January, the volume of interest and dividends generated for foreign investors accounted for EUR 11.7 billion (3.3% of GDP) and roughly a third of it (EUR 4 billion) has returned as reinvested earnings. The reinvestment ratio dropped from 42% in 2023 and 50% in 2022.

At only 1.4% of GDP in 12 months to January, the inflows of FDI to Romania cover only a small part of the 8.3%-of-GDP current account deficit, and this is not likely to improve significantly in the future. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Net FDI to Romania halves y/y in January

18 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania contracted by 53% y/y to EUR 538 million in January, resulting in a total of EUR 5.1 billion (-28% y/y) in 12 months to the end of the month, according to data published by the central bank BNR.

Out of the FDI in the 12 months to January, only EUR 349 was new equity, with the bulk of it being formed by reinvested earnings (EUR 4.0 billion) and partly loans to FDI companies from parent groups (EUR 753 million).

The stock of FDI in Romania (EUR 125 billion) is already generating significant dividends and interest for foreign investors, part of which is returning as reinvested earnings. 

In the 12 months to January, the volume of interest and dividends generated for foreign investors accounted for EUR 11.7 billion (3.3% of GDP) and roughly a third of it (EUR 4 billion) has returned as reinvested earnings. The reinvestment ratio dropped from 42% in 2023 and 50% in 2022.

At only 1.4% of GDP in 12 months to January, the inflows of FDI to Romania cover only a small part of the 8.3%-of-GDP current account deficit, and this is not likely to improve significantly in the future. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 March 2025
Transport
Romania still tops EU road fatality statistics despite decline, EC report says
18 March 2025
Environment
Romania joins global Earth Hour movement on March 22
18 March 2025
Tech
Hackers claim to have again stolen massive amounts of data from Orange Romania
18 March 2025
Politics
Poll shows Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan winning presidential elections in Romania
18 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party leader Diana Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for three years
17 March 2025
Politics
Report: Romania among five EU countries that "deliberately undermine the rule of law”
17 March 2025
Healthcare
Romania helps North Macedonia transport patients abroad after deadly nightclub fire
17 March 2025
Macro
Romania’s public debt hits 54.6% of GDP at end-2024 after EUR 5.5 bln leap in December