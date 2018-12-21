Foreign companies in Romania invite Govt. to dialogue on tax reforms

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) believes the Emergency Ordinance inked by the Government (and proposed for public debates) should not be adopted, and stressed that it is always available for constructive dialogue to end the “corrosive political discourse” which harms companies and their employees, and will end up harming the whole Romanian society.

FIC warned that the Emergency Ordinance will amend and modify more than 40 legal acts (laws, other ordinances, government decisions) in the last Government meeting of the year. These hazardous changes to organic laws, suspension of terms, freezing of payments, the introduction of new taxes, creation of state-aid schemes and investment funds with unclear purpose will have a profound impact on many areas of the economy and will test the patience of businesses and citizens.

The members of the FIC also expressed their disappointment with the ruling coalition’s discourse which is trying to suggest that ”foreigners” are looking to harm Romania. This only serves to antagonize large companies with small ones, Romanian companies with foreign ones and the private sector with the public one. A divided nation is simply a poorer nation, FIC concluded.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)