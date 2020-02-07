Ford factory in Romania reduces employment on low demand

Some 213 employees of the automobile factory operated by Ford in Romania will lose their jobs as the company faces weak demand, local daily Adevarul reported.

The 213 employees account for one-third of the workers not under permanent employment at the factory, though.

The Ford factory in Romania employs 6,300 out of which 670 are under temporary employment contracts. Out of total workers, some 1,800 are still under technical unemployment.

"Our company continually reviews employment needs based on market demand and the efficiency of the production process. Considering the current situation of the industry in which we operate, we confirm that some of the individual fixed-term employment contracts at the Ford factory in Craiova will not be extended. For reasons of confidentiality, we cannot provide additional information," Ford Romania representatives explained.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

