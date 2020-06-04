Ford keeps its factory in Romania closed until beginning of May

U.S. carmaker Ford confirmed on April 3 that most of its European vehicle and engine factories, which suspended production on March 19, would remain closed at least until May 4.

The announcement comes after Ford initially said that production would be temporarily suspended for a period of “several weeks,” in its main production units in Europe (Saarlouis and Koln, Germany; Valencia, Spain and Craiova, Romania).

“It is important to provide our employees with as much clarity as possible related to how this period is expected to continue,” said Stuart Rowley, President of Ford Europe, according to Ziarul Financiar. “We hope that the situation will improve in the next month. However, our plans to restart operations will continue to depend on the conditions and directives imposed by national governments.”

Plans to restart production at the Ford factory in Craiova depend largely on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the national restrictions in force, the constraints of suppliers, and the ability of the company’s network of distributors to operate.

Ford's “return to work” plan will also include appropriate measures regarding social spacing and other health and safety protocols.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Media.ford.com)