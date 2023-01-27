Actual food prices in Bucharest stores rose faster than official inflation

In the first part of October 2021, the cost of a shopping basket with essential foods from some of the biggest players in the food industry in Bucharest was around RON 80, rising in the first part of January to approximately RON 110 in the modern retail, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data from the Competition Council's Price Monitor.

Actually, in less than a year and a half, a Bucharest resident faced an increase of almost 40% for the same shopping basket.

Over the same period, food prices rose by only 24%, according to official data from the statistics office INS.

ZF analyzed the main products made by the biggest players in the profile sectors from the Auchan, Kaufland and Carrefour networks. The daily specifies that "this is a journalistic approach that aims to see the real impact of price increases in stores".

