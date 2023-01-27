Business

Actual food prices in Bucharest stores rose faster than official inflation

27 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the first part of October 2021, the cost of a shopping basket with essential foods from some of the biggest players in the food industry in Bucharest was around RON 80, rising in the first part of January to approximately RON 110 in the modern retail, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data from the Competition Council's Price Monitor.

Actually, in less than a year and a half, a Bucharest resident faced an increase of almost 40% for the same shopping basket.

Over the same period, food prices rose by only 24%, according to official data from the statistics office INS. 

ZF analyzed the main products made by the biggest players in the profile sectors from the Auchan, Kaufland and Carrefour networks. The daily specifies that "this is a journalistic approach that aims to see the real impact of price increases in stores".

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Actual food prices in Bucharest stores rose faster than official inflation

27 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the first part of October 2021, the cost of a shopping basket with essential foods from some of the biggest players in the food industry in Bucharest was around RON 80, rising in the first part of January to approximately RON 110 in the modern retail, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data from the Competition Council's Price Monitor.

Actually, in less than a year and a half, a Bucharest resident faced an increase of almost 40% for the same shopping basket.

Over the same period, food prices rose by only 24%, according to official data from the statistics office INS. 

ZF analyzed the main products made by the biggest players in the profile sectors from the Auchan, Kaufland and Carrefour networks. The daily specifies that "this is a journalistic approach that aims to see the real impact of price increases in stores".

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years