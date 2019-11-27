Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/27/2019 - 09:11
Social
Romanian food delivery app operators fined mainly for improper transport procedures
27 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s consumer protection body ANPC has sanctioned the economic operators that manage food delivery applications Foodpanda.ro (Food Panda Ro SRL), Glovoapp.com (Glovoappro SRL) and Takeaway.com (SC Hellohungry SA), with total fines of RON 15,000 (EUR 3,100) and warnings, the authority announced on Tuesday.

Foodpanda was given only a warning, Glovoapp will pay a RON 5,000 fine, and Hellohungry - a RON 10,000 fine. The main problems found by ANPC regard the transport procedures used by the operators (thermal insulation of hot/cold meals, cleaning of bags).

The control was carried out following complaints registered with the ANPC Bucharest office regarding the fact that some orders were not fully honored and respected, the ingredients declared in the delivered food preparations were not respected or the discounts displayed were not granted. Another problem reported was related to failures of the payment systems operated by the three companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 164453795 © Milkos/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/27/2019 - 09:11
Social
Romanian food delivery app operators fined mainly for improper transport procedures
27 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s consumer protection body ANPC has sanctioned the economic operators that manage food delivery applications Foodpanda.ro (Food Panda Ro SRL), Glovoapp.com (Glovoappro SRL) and Takeaway.com (SC Hellohungry SA), with total fines of RON 15,000 (EUR 3,100) and warnings, the authority announced on Tuesday.

Foodpanda was given only a warning, Glovoapp will pay a RON 5,000 fine, and Hellohungry - a RON 10,000 fine. The main problems found by ANPC regard the transport procedures used by the operators (thermal insulation of hot/cold meals, cleaning of bags).

The control was carried out following complaints registered with the ANPC Bucharest office regarding the fact that some orders were not fully honored and respected, the ingredients declared in the delivered food preparations were not respected or the discounts displayed were not granted. Another problem reported was related to failures of the payment systems operated by the three companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 164453795 © Milkos/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria
22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40